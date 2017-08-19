I personally have 2 little personal side projects I’m working on as well as doing photoshoots .

1. Photoshoots with the person wearing traditional clothing from their home land .



2. Shooting people from 100 different countries , either randomly meeting or photoshoots .



1. China 2. South Korea 3. Argentina 4. Turkey

Sometimes with there flags , when I can . Sometimes without .



5. Hong Kong



6. Colombian



7. Japan



8. Trinidad



9. Italy



10. Kyrgyzstan



11. Netherlands



12. Mexico



14. Dominican Republic



15. Haiti



16. Venezuela



17. Philippines



18. Taiwan



19. Saint Lucia



20. France



21. Thailand



22. Brazil



23. South Africa

