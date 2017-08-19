I personally have 2 little personal side projects I’m working on as well as doing photoshoots . 
1. Photoshoots with the person wearing traditional clothing from their home land . 
                                               

2. Shooting people from 100 different countries , either randomly meeting or photoshoots . 
                         
                                          1. China 2. South Korea 3. Argentina 4. Turkey 
                               Sometimes with there flags , when I can . Sometimes without . 

5. Hong Kong 

6. Colombian 

7. Japan 

8. Trinidad 

9. Italy 

10. Kyrgyzstan 

11. Netherlands 

12. Mexico 


14. Dominican Republic 

15. Haiti 

16. Venezuela 

17. Philippines 

18. Taiwan 

19. Saint Lucia 


20. France 


21. Thailand 


22. Brazil 


23. South Africa 

