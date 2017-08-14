This is a recent shoot I did in Central Park . The model is Meka , she’s originally from Kyrgyzstan and been in USA for about 5 years .

We met in Brooklyn recently as I was doing a photo shoot with a model and she was taking photos with a friend . She asked if I would do a shoot with her on her return to the NYC area and last week got the call , she was back in town.

So we got together for a quick shoot on Friday and this is some of our shots .

* I was still waiting for her bio at the time of writing , but wanted to post some photos before I get backed up .

