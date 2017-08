I will continue my journey story soon , just been busy running doing photo shoots . Some ask why I’m running so much day after day to do shoots , well it’s easy . I love it and I’m really trying to get my name and work out there. I can’t do it sitting home .

Anyways here’s a few shots I had taken yesterday of 3 South Korean girls I met in NYC .

You can also find me on Instagram “street_views ”

