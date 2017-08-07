“The Journey Begins ” is the opening chapter of why I basically gave up my job to chase a dream . But , in this day and age , anyone with a cellphone seems to think they are a photographer . So how do you compete in a market that everyone has a camera 24hrs a day on them . So , I really stepped out into the unknown , the abyss to some . Yes it’s true , I had no clear plan of what I was going to do . I only knew what I wasn’t going to do , photo weddings , proms , newborns etc . You may call me crazy , as I think others have done , but , when you are chasing after something and taking such a step do you just settle ? I’m not and hope I don’t have to. One thing people should understand about me is that I’m not chasing money . My financial goal is to earn the money to live on and do what I love .

This next part I will try to make a little short and sweet , I’m sure , the more I write the more people I lose to finishing this piece . I like to think that wordpress people are here to read unlike say an Instagram where people really just hit the like button without seeing what they liked . But I’m sure it happens here as well , followers want to “show ” they are active followers by liking your post without really reading .

So , just to get a little closer up to date with my “Journey ” the first few months I commited myself to making friends with other photographers , working to get a NYC press pass , and just really making connections as well as discovering what my niche would be . During that time , 2 people really changed me or helped me to find my direction . One was a fashion photographer , who travelled the world to photo fashions shows in Paris , London , Miami etc . Wow , I thought , that’s what I want to do ! Travel freely , be invited to photo around the world . And then there was the 2nd person who ran his own magazine , it’s a small magazine in the NYC area that features models in each edition . Well , I’ll finish this section by saying this . When I first ran into the magazine guy , I had never ever shot a model posing for me . I was basically doing street photography and if I saw a photo shoot happening , I would sneak my shots in . But he saw my work on Instagram ” user name : street_views ” and thought I had an artistic eye as he called it , and many people who shoot models were doing basic poses and style . So he asked if I would be interested to try shooting models …

Coming next .. “Shootathon and Black Sabbath ”

Below are a few photos of what I was doing before, my street photography : just some examples .

Advertisements