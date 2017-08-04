I have been thinking about one of the comments received from ” aya – travelingflaneuse ” she noticed I left my job in pursuit of photography and suggested that maybe I should write about my journey . So I think it’s a pretty good idea , I’m currently trying to get my thoughts together of where to begin . Do I start from today going forward ? do I go back to the beginning ? I don’t know . Maybe by the weekend I’ll have some idea what to do . If anyone has suggestions please feel free to let me know .

In the meantime , I did a quick shoot with Carol who is so fun to work with . I believe this is our 4th shoot together and planning a bigger one on the 14th with my make up artist .

Today’s shoot was a bit of a quick one , I got into the city late , and had plans on going to the skyroom and shooting a small fashion show . Well as Carol decided to tag along , we were able to get her a spot in the show . So here’s some of our shots from today and a few extras from others in the show .











