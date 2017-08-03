Here is my question of the day , maybe someone can help me out in solving this .

Now I will begin with stating , I’m not looking for 1,000s of fake likes on my photos ( or paying as some people do ) . I am more interested in the quality of the likes , as in someone who may want to work with me etc . So 1 like of a model who wants to do a shoot with me is better then 1,000 paid likes .

That being said though , I haven’t quite figured this out . Flickr , which is more about photography then most of the social media (instagrams) is where this question came to me .

I am posting 2 photos below , the first , is a nice photo and not mine . ( don’t sue me ) the 2nd is mine . Now I am not claiming at any point that I’m the greatest photographer or that I am even better then the example photographer . I’m just curious why a simple photo gets 6,000 views 1,000+ likes which is about 25% of the people who viewed that photo liked it . Comparatively, I received 1,000 views 17 likes and about 1% . So , my photo was only good enough for 1 out of every 100 to hit the button ? Not only that notice the time the photos have been listed , hers was 9hours mine 1 week .

Sometimes I just believe if I put a female photo as my profile photo it would change everything .

AnywAys , to the photos :

Advertisements