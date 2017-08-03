Here is my question of the day , maybe someone can help me out in solving this .
Now I will begin with stating , I’m not looking for 1,000s of fake likes on my photos ( or paying as some people do ) . I am more interested in the quality of the likes , as in someone who may want to work with me etc . So 1 like of a model who wants to do a shoot with me is better then 1,000 paid likes .
That being said though , I haven’t quite figured this out . Flickr , which is more about photography then most of the social media (instagrams) is where this question came to me .
I am posting 2 photos below , the first , is a nice photo and not mine . ( don’t sue me ) the 2nd is mine . Now I am not claiming at any point that I’m the greatest photographer or that I am even better then the example photographer . I’m just curious why a simple photo gets 6,000 views 1,000+ likes which is about 25% of the people who viewed that photo liked it . Comparatively, I received 1,000 views 17 likes and about 1% . So , my photo was only good enough for 1 out of every 100 to hit the button ? Not only that notice the time the photos have been listed , hers was 9hours mine 1 week .
Sometimes I just believe if I put a female photo as my profile photo it would change everything .
AnywAys , to the photos :
i honestly liked yours better. I am a novice at best at photography, but i love it. i take pictures everyday. i carry my camera with me when i leave the house alot.
Thank you very much ! What do you like to photo ? Or just photoing anything that catches your eye when your out ?
i do alot of landscape, old buildings, cemeteries, trees (i love trees!!) all kinds of water, animals
Do you post anywhere ?
i know this is going to sound stupid, but i have only recently started blogging. i wanted to post my pics too, but i don’t know how…… i know completely computer illiterate!!
You can post in instagram or Flickr , or many other places . I post usually fb , instagram , Flickr and EyeEm . Let me know if you need some help . But here I’m kind of illiterate as well . 😂
ok, thanks for the tips. i know my photos aren’t top notch, but it’s what i have for now. I’d like to post them.
My photos are not top notched either , not great not bad , but , we all have to begin . And photography was the best thing that ever happened to me . The feeling of being out with my camera . It didn’t matter how my photos looked , it was how I felt inside doing it . Now , it’s become a bit more serious for me as I have chosen to leave my job and pursue this life .
you’re right about the feeling….I see everything as it were through a lens.
There may be other issues at play, but one of them could be the the number of followers and the amount of time it takes to build followers. The other photographer has a 6-year head start (joined in 2009).
I would be interested in what others have to say…
I agree with everything you say , but do you think 1% of people liking the photo is a good number . I think that’s the number I find most strange .
I am a photographer as well and love your photo compared to the example! It’s emotional 🙂 I often wonder why other photos get more attention than the ones I take too. I definitely dont think I’m the greatest, but feel as though I have a good eye… it makes me wonder how they’re able on acheive their likes. Money, fake accounts…
But it does make all the difference to have one real person appreciate our 🙂
Cheers my friend and keep up the great work!
I guess it’s going to be a mystery 😂 instagram and fb you can pay . But Flickr I don’t think is that way 🤔 but we can’t lose any sleep over it I guess . It’s just strange . 😂 I appreciate you taking the time to read it 🙏🏼
I noticed the other person has “PRO” listed – is this a special account for Flickr? Maybe this has something to do with it (but I don’t use Flickr so I’m not sure). I think it also has to do with self promotion (as well as paid likes, etc) and the person’s network on any specific platform. Also, on Instagram at least, it has a lot to do with the time you post and how much traffic that certain time frame gets. The same photo can be posted at different times in the day and have an incredibly different number of likes. …my two cents, for now!
Unrelated: I noticed on an earlier comment that you mentioned how you left your job to pursue photography! Have you written any posts about that journey? I’d love to read about that part of your story.
I thought I replied , but guess it didn’t send . About the pro , I think it’s just a paid account that gives more space . Otherwise . Yea I’ve heard about the posting at certain times , I believe it’s 8:10pm or something like that . I normally post in the morning especially if I’m in NYC during the day . And , yes these people buy followers and buy likes . But that a whole nother conversation.
Unrelated : you mentioned about telling my journey , and actually I had thought about that just the other day . But 1. I don’t know where to start it off , do I go back to the beginning 2. Not sure what it includes or just everything as I’m doing now . Any thoughts , I would love to hear them .