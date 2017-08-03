Ok , so there are days that I’m not out shooting the birds in the park and on those days I’m usually doing a shoot . So at the moment , whatever comes out of my camera , I’ll post a bit of it here . So you will see parades , protest , nature , my photo shoots etc . At a time I was thinking what direction to take my blog , news items , fashion …. and I concluded it’s basically a blog that follows my photography , and this is how I shoot .. it’s many different subjects .

What I will start to do is have a little bio on the people I shoot . But at this point I don’t have a bio for Cassandra . So I guess the bio thing starts later . I can tell you , Cassandra has been doing dance all her life and grew up in the northern New Jersey / New York City area .

The shoot took place in Brooklyn near the Dumbo ( down under manhattan bridge overpass ) area . We were able to get a majority of the shots down in between the rain . But it was really raining for our last shots .

Cassandra did recently suffer a leg injury , so we did not do as many jump shots that we would normally have done . I certainly didn’t want her to be hurt during our shoot .

