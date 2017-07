So I spent the day relaxing in Central Park . Sharing the day through photos .

Watched a belly dancer from Colombia do her photo shoot . (Snuck a few shots of my own )

Saw this little girl learning to rock climb .

This fellow joined me for lunch

Watched the black crown heron catch his lunch

As well as the egret

Watched everyone on the hunt , for food .



And the egret posing for me

The end

Advertisements