Every Thursday night , the sky room in NYC holds a small fashion show featuring different up and coming designers . I go to the show once every few weeks , more so to practice photoing with flash in the dark . Because it is more of a restaurant/ night club it’s not set up with lighting for the show . For the most part , I’ve been impressed with some of the designers . The problem is more so about the venue , a few photographers cramped together , without lighting unless we are lucky enough to have videographer lighting up the designs . Unfortunately last night that didn’t happen.

But here’s some shots from the show .

Designer : Dean John Fashion

