Below you will find photos I took during the protest of transgenfers being excluded , by Trump , in our military .

I have my opinion on this whole ordeal , but , I will refrain from it .

My only thought is this :

Any person legally in the United States , who is both physically and mentally capable of serving in the United States military to defend my and your rights to freedoms , rights etc . Then they should be allowed to serve ! But as I said , it’s just my opinion so you Trump supporters before you bash me and tell me I’m wrong . I am allowed my opinion because many Americans , African-Americans, Hispinics , Christians , Muslims , Buddhist , Lesbians , Bi-sexual , Gays , Transgenders (and the list goes on ) have fought and defended my rights to this opinion and for you to have yours .

Advertisements