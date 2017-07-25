Did a photo shoot with dancer , Hiroko . My goal was to do some silhouette shots at sunset , but the cloudy , rainy day seemed to try to spoil my shoot . But , suddenly , we got about a 15 minute break just before the rains came back . Here is what we were able to create :
Wonderful through to the end, everything in concert (dancer, dress, light, camera, photographer). The shoes at the end, to show you how much work and pain beauty takes to make.
Thank you so much for for really seeing what I tried to create . I just love shooting her , unfortunately she’s going back to Japan , so I have to wait to shoot again .
There’s clearly a story expressed. The middle ones (bend, stretch, soar) take my breath away.
I was lucky to find her to complete my idea ! She moves beautifully.