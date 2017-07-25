Did a photo shoot with dancer , Hiroko . My goal was to do some silhouette shots at sunset , but the cloudy , rainy day seemed to try to spoil my shoot . But , suddenly , we got about a 15 minute break just before the rains came back . Here is what we were able to create : 











Advertisements

Written by steveedreff

About me ? Well, came to wordpress in hopes to have an outlet to show my photography as random as it is . I enjoy walking around NYC with my camera and photoing . "Street photography" my style of choice . Hope you enjoy , and please feel free to contact me.

4 comments

  1. Wonderful through to the end, everything in concert (dancer, dress, light, camera, photographer). The shoes at the end, to show you how much work and pain beauty takes to make.

    Reply

    1. Thank you so much for for really seeing what I tried to create . I just love shooting her , unfortunately she’s going back to Japan , so I have to wait to shoot again .

      Reply

      1. There’s clearly a story expressed. The middle ones (bend, stretch, soar) take my breath away.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s