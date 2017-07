Had a hot but relaxing day in Central Park yesterday and after sunset headed over to Brooklyn to get a few shots of manhattan .

In Central Park , not sure what he caught , but he through it back .

The egret looking for dinner in Central Park , NYC .

Having a quick drink on this hot day in New York City .

Missed again .

Dinner time .

After shooting the egret , hopped on train and did a couple shots .

