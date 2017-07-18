About me ? Well, came to wordpress in hopes to have an outlet to show my photography as random as it is . I enjoy walking around NYC with my camera and photoing . "Street photography" my style of choice . Hope you enjoy , and please feel free to contact me.
4 comments
Gorgeous. Wish I could take pictures like that! The first one looks like some intergalactic-diamond city. Very cool.
Thank you so much :)) You can do it !! If you have a camera that has the ability to manually set settings , it’s long exposure so it’s a bit easier because your not holding your camera .
I guess most important you have New York City in the background :p , but reading your last post, it seems your not near the big city . Which might be a nice thing too .
I do have a camera with manual settings. The next step is learning how to remove the lens cap lol! Once I figure things out, I’ll definitely give it a try.