This is probably a ridiculous post . But , it something that perplexes me . As a photographer , I use several different places to post my photos . Instagram “street_views” , EyeEm “Streets” , Flickr “Steve Edreff” , Facebook “Steve Edreff” , 500px “SteveEdreff1” (feel free to add if using any of these apps ) . Anyways , I ran a very sophisticated high tech social media photography test . It began with this picture :



The results of this test were astonishing ! 😉 I cleverly posted this photo on the 5 sites listed to unknowing participants . Their task , to hit the little heart or not . Well 253 out of 3,930 followers made the heart red ❤️. But , the number is actually worse then that because not all of the likes were by actual followers . So what does this study tell us . Well , nothing really , it’s just a mystery to me , why people in social media feel this need to follow 1,000’s of people without reason . Maybe it’s a social status ? Maybe the believe if they follow me I will follow back ? I really have no clue.

What I did was post this photo on the 5 sites listed above . And just for accurate accounting I’ll list the followers I have and the “likes” for this exact photo at each .

Instagram : 1083 / 171

EyeEm : 1907 / 24

Flickr : 178 / 16

500px : 37 / 24

Facebook : 725 / 18

The people I follow , I actually follow and at least acknowledge their photos and in reality I would be happy with 1 follower that liked my photos over 1,000 people who don’t .

To be honest , the number that probably bothers me the most would be Facebook , as these are the people that are “really ” your friends and if they can’t support you as they obsess over photos of coffee cups , what people ate for dinner , what they are doing right now …. then well , that’s a little discouraging.

