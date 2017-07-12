The title isn’t meant literally . It’s just leading into something I really haven’t posted here yet . More and more I have been building my portfolio with photo shoots as well as being published in a magazine “Portfolio Fashion magazine ” . So I’m going to share some photos that I can . Can ? You may ask . Well what I mean can is that not only shooting for the magazine but also I am a Getty images / istock contributor and photos submitted to Getty or magazine no longer belong to me . As you may know Getty is a stock photography company throughout the world and they license and sell photos , so they become the owners of my photos that I submit .

But back to the original subject of this title ! I have been doing photo shoots recently and decided to post a few photos that I still have the rights too . You can also find me in Instagram “street_views ”

And the title I shoot people and sometimes cut off their heads ? Well if your not aware or from this country we say when I person is photoing they are shooting , and if you go through my photos from a photo shoot you see I do still cut off heads . If I find some of those I will post in the future .. maybe 😂

