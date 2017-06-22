Wasn’t long ago I was chasing around the red tail hawk , searching for a perfect shot . Then he seemed to disappear and as the warm weather came , he was difficult to find in the trees . So recently I’ve taken up shooting one of the egrets in Central Park . He’s a beautiful bird , but being so white getting details in his feathers is very difficult . But , if your into photography and using manual settings , he will truly taste you skills and patience . 

So I’ll share a few shots of this guy . 

Advertisements

Written by steveedreff

About me ? Well, came to wordpress in hopes to have an outlet to show my photography as random as it is . I enjoy walking around NYC with my camera and photoing . "Street photography" my style of choice . Hope you enjoy , and please feel free to contact me.

4 comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s