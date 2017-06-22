Wasn’t long ago I was chasing around the red tail hawk , searching for a perfect shot . Then he seemed to disappear and as the warm weather came , he was difficult to find in the trees . So recently I’ve taken up shooting one of the egrets in Central Park . He’s a beautiful bird , but being so white getting details in his feathers is very difficult . But , if your into photography and using manual settings , he will truly taste you skills and patience .

So I’ll share a few shots of this guy .

